



Date Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Program 2:30 - 3:45 p.m. MCLE 1 Hour

Speakers

Rick Frank

Director, California Environmental Law & Policy Center

U.C. Davis School of Law



Samuel Brown

Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP



Adam Link

Executive Director, California Association of Sanitation Agencies

Moderator

Karen Donovan

SF Bay Conservation and Development Commission





In its recent County of Maui decision, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Clean Water Act requires an NPDES permit for direct discharges or “when there is the functional equivalent of a direct discharge.” The opinion gave some guidance on the factors to be considered but noted that these determinations will be case-specific. In this panel, the speakers will discuss the decision and the factors set forth by the Court, as well as the level of uncertainty created by the Court’s decision. Attorneys can tune into this discussion to learn how states, municipalities, businesses, and even individual landowners can move forward in compliance with this decision and learn what this means for projects in the Bay Area.

Topics

The recent County of Maui decision

The criteria for “functional equivalence” or “roughly similar means

Implementing the “functional equivalent” standard

What this may mean for future WOTUS challenges



Section Chair

Catherine W. Johnson, Environmental General Counsel LLP

Cost

Free BASF Law Student $35 Section Member $45 BASF Member $60 Nonmember

A link to access the Zoom meeting will be sent in your confirmation e-mail 2 hours prior to the start of the event.

This activity is approved for Minimum Continuing Legal Education credit by the State Bar of California. BASF is a certified provider: Provider #103

People with disabilities should contact BASF regarding reasonable accommodations.