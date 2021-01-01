|Date
Speakers
Rick Frank
Director, California Environmental Law & Policy Center
U.C. Davis School of Law
Samuel Brown
Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP
Adam Link
Executive Director, California Association of Sanitation Agencies
Moderator
Karen Donovan
SF Bay Conservation and Development Commission
In its recent County of Maui decision, the U.S. Supreme Court held that
the Clean Water Act requires an NPDES permit for direct discharges
or “when there is the functional equivalent of a direct discharge.” The
opinion gave some guidance on the factors to be considered but noted
that these determinations will be case-specific. In this panel, the speakers
will discuss the decision and the factors set forth by the Court, as
well as the level of uncertainty created by the Court’s decision. Attorneys
can tune into this discussion to learn how states, municipalities,
businesses, and even individual landowners can move forward in
compliance with this decision and learn what this means for projects in
the Bay Area.
Topics
- The recent County of Maui decision
- The criteria for “functional equivalence” or “roughly similar means
- Implementing the “functional equivalent” standard
- What this may mean for future WOTUS challenges
Section Chair
Catherine W. Johnson, Environmental General Counsel LLP
